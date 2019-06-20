|
|
Chrisafides, Katherine Pilavis
January 25, 1936 - June 17, 2019
Katherine Pilavis Chrisafides of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Stoneham, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Monday June 17, 2019 at the age of 83. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Frank Christos Chrisafides to whom she was married to for 44 years.
Kathy was born to the late Nicholas Pilavis and Vasilia (Gerakis) Pilavis on January 25, 1936. She was raised in Somerville, Massachusetts in an area known as 'Brick Bottom'.
She earned her Associates Degree from Boston University and was employed for many years as an executive assistant at various companies, including MAST Industries and The Analytical Science Company (TASC) where she worked until retirement. She also taught Sunday School at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Somerville, Massachusetts for many years.
Upon retirement, Kathy and Frank fulfilled their life long dream of moving to Florida where they spent 20 beautiful years together. They enjoyed the sunshine, travelling and hosting their family and two grandchildren- Katerina and Peter - that they loved very much.
Kathy was also very involved with Saint Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church in Sarasota, Florida. She sang in the choir with Frank, volunteered in the church office and library and was President of Philoptochos for many years. As President she was instrumental in fundraising and coordinating the remodel and renovation of the parish hall. She was very loved by the St. Barbara's community and endeared herself to them with her passionate and selfless service. It was her greatest honor when she was selected to represent St Barbara as the Metropolis of Atlanta Archangel Michael Honoree.
Kathy is survived by her son Christos Frank Chrisafides and his wife Barbara (Xintaropoulos). She is also the beloved Yiayia to their children Katerina and Peter; sister to the late Christopher Pilavis and his wife Troula and Achilles (Archie) Pilavis and his wife Athena (Tina) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a daughter, Valerie Manolis, from a previous marriage.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Katherine Chrisafides may be made to her beloved St Barbara Greek Orthodox Church 7671 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10-11 AM, with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment at the Sarasota National Cemetery will follow at 1:30 PM.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 20 to June 23, 2019