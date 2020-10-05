Whitworth, Kathleen C.
Nov 11, 1946 - Oct 1, 2020
Kathleen moved to Venice in 1956. She is survived by her husband David and her daughters Tammy Craig of Sarasota and Monique Phillips of Fort Myers. 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation will be Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 1:00P.M.til 2:00P.M. at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel with services at 2:00P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.