Kathleen C. Whitworth
Whitworth, Kathleen C.
Nov 11, 1946 - Oct 1, 2020
Kathleen moved to Venice in 1956. She is survived by her husband David and her daughters Tammy Craig of Sarasota and Monique Phillips of Fort Myers. 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation will be Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 1:00P.M.til 2:00P.M. at Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel with services at 2:00P.M. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
