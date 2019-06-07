|
|
Funk, Kathleen
Kathleen "Kate" Funk, 93, of Sarasota passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. A resident of Sarasota since her retirement in the 1990s, Kathleen enjoyed many friendships, social gatherings, and out-of-town visitors who frequently dropped by to catch up while they were in town. She was a good conversationalist, stayed abreast of current events, loved to read, and provided a listening ear to those in need of encouragement. An avid stage performer in her student days, Kathleen emceed events and meetings in her neighborhood over the years and was considered something of a wit at the microphone.
Prior to her retirement, Kathleen served a long tenure as the registrar for North Central High School in Indianapolis. She enjoyed being of service to fellow staff and North Central's over 3,000 students. In previous years, she worked as a high school teacher, college admissions assistant, and special needs instructor. All the while, she was making a home and caring for her family.
Born in the Middle West to James and Eleanor Fravel, Kathleen grew up on a seed corn farm along with her three sisters. An active high schooler, Kathleen went on to graduate from the College of Wooster, where she was selected among the women of her graduating class to receive one of two William A. Galpin Prizes for General Excellence in College Work. Yet, if you asked her about the award, she would have been more likely to tell you about the bird that "fowled" her grandmother's beautiful hat during the graduation ceremony than to tout her achievement.
Kathleen is survived by her four children: Beverley, Susan, John, and Cary; five granddaughters: Carrie, Beth, Maggie, Liz and Christina; her sister: JoAnn; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Betty and Ginny. She felt keenly the loss of many other relatives and friends that preceded her in death during her long lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Kate with a shared laugh, a "treat" and good conversation with a dear friend. Those were among the moments she treasured most.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida, 34239.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 7 to June 9, 2019