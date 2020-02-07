Herald Tribune Obituaries
Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Kathleen Leitch


1930 - 2020
Kathleen Leitch Obituary
Leitch, Kathleen
Apr. 29, 1930 - Feb. 7, 2020
Kathleen Leitch (age 89) passed away on February 7, 2020. Kathleen loved music and enjoyed yodeling at the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge.
She is survived by her Daughter RoxAnn Watson; Tonya (Jerry) Ditty; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren
Services will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232). There will be a visitation Sunday February 9th from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM and a celebration of life on Monday February 10th at 10:30 AM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
