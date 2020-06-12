Durso, Kathleen Marie
Apr 30, 1942 - Jun 3, 2020
Kathleen Marie Durso, 78, of Sarasota , FL, died on Jun 3, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 am on June 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, inurnment at Sarasota National at 1:30 pm. Funeral arrangements by: Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.