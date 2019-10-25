|
|
Schaaf, Kathleen Marie "Kathi"
October 13, 1952 - September 4, 2019
Kathleen Marie "Kathi" Schaaf, 66, Erie native, Denver transplant for 40 years, and presently of Sarasota, Florida, died unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2019 in Florida. She was born in Erie on October 13, 1952, to Dr. Charles F. and Eva (Scalzitti) Schaaf.
Kathi graduated from Mercyhurst Preparatory School in 1970 and went on to complete her Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech and Communications from West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV. She was an avid Broncos fan who loved yoga and dogs. She had a keen sense for artistic design, an interest in several styles of music, and a tasteful talent for home design. She was also likely the world's most beautiful and creative gift wrapper. She was a longstanding advocate for women's issues and contributed a great deal of her time promoting women's equality.
Kathi was preceded in death by her sister Christine Marie Schaaf (1956), her father, Dr. Charles F. Schaaf (1987) and her beloved faithful Italian Greyhound, "Sammy" (2012). Survivors include her mother, Eva S. Schaaf, her 2 sisters, Sr. Charlene Schaaf, CDP, Erie, and Carolyn (Schaaf) Butterwick of Sandy, UT, and nieces, Adrienne Butterwick, and Dr. Lindsay Butterwick, DVM, of Salt Lake City, UT. Kathi was a witty, passionate and talented person and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kathi's friends and relatives will gather in Erie, PA Nov. 15 & 16 to remember and celebrate her life. Memorial contributions can be made to or to the Colorado Greyhound Adoption (CGA) greyhoundadoption.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019