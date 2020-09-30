Pezzillo, Kathryn Ann "Kay"
Jul 28, 1929 - Sep 24, 2020
Kay Pezzillo of Sarasota, Florida passed away at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family on September 24, 2020. Kay was born on July 28, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jean and Robert Holmes. She is preceded in death by her first born son Stephen Pezzillo and second born son Michael Pezzillo. Kay is survived by her loving husband of 69 years Al Pezzillo, her eldest daughter Annie Holmes-Inserra, son-in-law Robert Inserra, youngest daughter Kathy LaPietra and son-in-law Bill LaPietra, grandchildren Claudia and Ross LaPietra, sister Rosemary Lambert and brother-in-law Gary Lambert, brother Bob Holmes and sister-in-law Diane, and brother-in-law Joe Haines.
Growing up in the community of West Oak Lane, Philadelphia, Kay first met her future husband Al in grade school at age 13. They subsequently fell in love during late high school years and were married on June 16th, 1951. Over the years, Kay lived with her family in many memorable locales including the Army town of DeRidder, Louisiana, Bucks County PA, Rockland and Westchester Counties in NY, two wonderful and adventurous years in Mexico City, Mexico, followed by two decades in Smoke Rise and Mendham, NJ. When Al retired in 1992 they moved to Florida, first to Longboat Key, followed by The Oaks in Osprey and eventually settled at the Glenridge at Palmer Ranch. For 14 years Kay lived a happy, carefree and productive life and made countless friends at Glenridge.
Other than the love of family and friends, painting was the greatest passion of Kay's life. For over six decades she produced a vast number of glorious oil and watercolor paintings. She was the recipient of numerous awards of excellence for her art work and often donated her paintings in support of charitable organizations. In addition, family members and many friends have their own mini galleries of Kay's work on display in their homes.
Kay and Al shared a love of travel and were blessed with many opportunities to see the world. Travel highlights include a trip around the world on the Concord, a safari in Africa, exploring Europe with family and friends and numerous cruises both domestic and international. She cherished the memories of meeting people of different cultures and seeing the natural beauty of land and seascapes which often served as inspiration for her artwork.
Kay had a giving and compassionate spirit and devoted much of her time in Sarasota`to volunteer work. For years she could be seen delivering meals to the home bound through the local Meals On Wheels program, ringing the bells for holiday donations for the Salvation Army, helping to combat hunger with the All Faiths Food Bank, and financially supporting the work of Habitat for Humanity with the building of a home for a family in need.
Kay also placed great emphasis on eating well and staying fit. For many years she participated in group exercise classes at Glenridge and in recent years never missed a daily routine of morning walks, stretching and yoga at home. Because of her agility and high spirits, she was the life of any party, loved to dance and was known as a fabulous dancer.
Kay offered tremendous love and support to her family and to all those fortunate enough to have her as a friend. She had a devoted faith in Catholicism and had a special affinity with Saint Jude and his role as Patron Saint of desperate cases and loss causes.
No words can adequately express the tremendous sorrow and grief we feel for the loss of our beloved Kay. May she rest in peace. Amen.
A Mass will held at 9:30 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Saint Thomas Moore Catholic Church located at 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota. The internment of blessed ashes to follow in "Mary's Garden" located on the church grounds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's memory to the National Shrine of St. Jude (The Claretians) 205 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606 and/or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.