Home

POWERED BY

Services
HARRIS FUNERAL HOME - WEST BEND
104 1ST AVENUE SW
West Bend, IA 50597
(515) 887-2561
For more information about
Kathryn Eisenmann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Eisenmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann

Send Flowers
Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann Obituary
Eisenmann, Kathryn (Kay)
July 7, 1934 - July 25, 2019
Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann, 85, of West Bend, Iowa, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, died on July 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 1, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Center, West Bend, IA. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 2, 2019 at West Bend Apostolic Christian Church, West Bend, IA. Funeral arrangements by: Harris Funeral Home, West Bend, IA 50597.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.