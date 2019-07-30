|
Eisenmann, Kathryn (Kay)
July 7, 1934 - July 25, 2019
Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann, 85, of West Bend, Iowa, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, died on July 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 1, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Center, West Bend, IA. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 2, 2019 at West Bend Apostolic Christian Church, West Bend, IA. Funeral arrangements by: Harris Funeral Home, West Bend, IA 50597.
