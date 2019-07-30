|
|
Eisenmann, Kathryn (Kay)
July 7, 1934 - July 25, 2019
Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann, daughter of Joseph and Martha Kelly Malloy, formerly of Burlington, Iowa, Sarasota and Ft. Myers, Florida died at West Bend Health and Rehab on July 25th, 2019. She was born in Frackville, PA on July 7th,1934. She married David Eisenmann on December 31st, 1951 in Burlington, IA. She was baptized in 1954 in the Oakville Apostolic Church. The couple lived in many places including Yokosuka Japan, Remington, IN, Burlington, Iowa, Sarasota and Ft. Myers Florida before moving to West Bend Iowa in 2005.
Kay was a homemaker most of her married life and loved children. She had a special gift in teaching children, adults and especially the handicapped to swim. Her many hobbies included knitting, crocheting, quilting and other crafts. Kay will be remembered for her quick wit and words of wisdom.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Gail (Dennis) Massner of West Bend, IA, Jean (Clyde) Earley of Port Charlotte, FL, and June (David) Schmidgall of Hancock MN; sons, David (Sue) of Riverview, FL, Joe (Johanne) of Sarasota, FL. 19 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters in law, Mary Lou (Paul) Malloy and Barb (Jim) Malloy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; son, Timothy in 2016; her parents; brothers, Paul, Joe, Jim and Fritz; sisters, Mary Wilson, Eleanor Carroll and Ann Trautner; grandson (Dathan Eisenmann); great grandson, (Trayton Judkins).
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019