Home

POWERED BY

Services
HARRIS FUNERAL HOME - WEST BEND
104 1ST AVENUE SW
West Bend, IA 50597
(515) 887-2561
For more information about
Kathryn Eisenmann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Eisenmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann Obituary
Eisenmann, Kathryn (Kay)
July 7, 1934 - July 25, 2019
Kathryn (Kay) Eisenmann, daughter of Joseph and Martha Kelly Malloy, formerly of Burlington, Iowa, Sarasota and Ft. Myers, Florida died at West Bend Health and Rehab on July 25th, 2019. She was born in Frackville, PA on July 7th,1934. She married David Eisenmann on December 31st, 1951 in Burlington, IA. She was baptized in 1954 in the Oakville Apostolic Church. The couple lived in many places including Yokosuka Japan, Remington, IN, Burlington, Iowa, Sarasota and Ft. Myers Florida before moving to West Bend Iowa in 2005.
Kay was a homemaker most of her married life and loved children. She had a special gift in teaching children, adults and especially the handicapped to swim. Her many hobbies included knitting, crocheting, quilting and other crafts. Kay will be remembered for her quick wit and words of wisdom.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Gail (Dennis) Massner of West Bend, IA, Jean (Clyde) Earley of Port Charlotte, FL, and June (David) Schmidgall of Hancock MN; sons, David (Sue) of Riverview, FL, Joe (Johanne) of Sarasota, FL. 19 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters in law, Mary Lou (Paul) Malloy and Barb (Jim) Malloy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; son, Timothy in 2016; her parents; brothers, Paul, Joe, Jim and Fritz; sisters, Mary Wilson, Eleanor Carroll and Ann Trautner; grandson (Dathan Eisenmann); great grandson, (Trayton Judkins).
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now