National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
For more information about
Kathryn King
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
Kathryn H. King


1932 - 2019
Kathryn H. King Obituary
King, Kathryn H.
Aug. 30, 1932 - Mar. 24, 2019
Kathryn "Kate" Hartman King, 86, of Sarasota, passed away on March 24, 2019. Kathryn was born in Clinton, Indiana on August 30, 1932. Kathryn was married to William "Bill" Ray King, Jr. on August 30, 1950 and together they had two sons, Joseph and William. Kathryn graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1950, where her father, Jacob, was the principal. Kathryn worked in an accountant's office for many years and assisted friends and family with tax matters. Kathryn enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her two sons, as well as traveling and art. Kathryn was a talented artist, weaver, seamstress, and was very active in the Manasota Weavers Guild. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Jacob Hartman; son, Joseph King; and brother, Larry Hartman. Kathryn is survived by her spouse, William "Bill" Ray King, Jr.; son, William Ray King, III; brother, Jerry (Linda) Hartman; nephews, Garry Hartman and Eric Hartman; niece, Cara Hartman McCoy; and other family and friends. A service will be held at National Cremation Society on Friday, April 5 at 11am. Additional services and burial will take place in Indiana this month. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Manasota Weavers Guild.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
