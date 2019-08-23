|
Hustad, Kathryn
December 19, 1920 - August 18, 2019
Kathryn "Kay" Hustad (nee Ethun), age 98, briefly of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Madison, WI and Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Plainfield. She was born December 19, 1920 in DeForest, WI.
Beloved wife of 73 years to the late Raymond G. "Ray" Hustad, Sr., whom she married in 1940, and who preceded her in death in 2014. Loving mother of Raymond (Sharon) Hustad, Jr. of Plainfield, adored grandmother of Linda Hustad of Plainfield, Laurie (Danny) Cooper of Lawrenceburg, KY and the late Michael R. Hustad, great-grandmother of Alyssa (Bill) Sorensen and Katelyn Beard; Tristan Bryant, Christina Bryant and Michael Carroll. Great-great grandmother of Preston, Christian and Chase; Elizabeth, Connor and Aria; Logan and Audrey. Devoted daughter of the late Theodore "Ted" Ethun and the late Aletta Ethun Klade (Ted, Sr. dec.). Kay was preceded in death by brothers Lorrian (Helen, dec.) Ethun, Richard "Dick" (Beverly) Klade, Gerald "Jerry" (Trudy) Klade and a sister Alice Askey (Bill, dec.). Surviving are brothers Theodore "Ted" (Lois June, dec.) Klade, David (Karen) Klade, sister Delores (Ken dec.) Lavin and sister-in-law Gladys (Frank, dec.) Blase. Fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend of many.
Kay was born on her family's farm in DeForest, WI and grew up in Madison, WI. She was a 1938 graduate of Madison Central High School and worked for the Krogers Co. after high school. Kay later joined Oscar Meyer in Madison and was employed as an executive secretary for 36 years. After her retirement, she moved with her husband to Sarasota, FL, where she stayed for over 40 years. Kay was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, Madison, WI and Faith Lutheran Church, Sarasota, FL. Kay was also a member of the Professional Secretaries International and a 1947 charter member and officer of "the Oscarettes," a social and charitable club organized for Oscar Mayer office workers and other business women. The club is still in existence today. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, arts & crafts, traveling, fishing, golfing, playing BINGO and local and out of town casino outings.
All will greatly miss her outgoing personality and infectious laughter.
Family and friends will meet Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Dr., Monona, WI 53716, (608) 222-1336 for committal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's name may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019