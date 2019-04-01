|
LaCroix, Kathryn
Mar 7, 1921 - Mar 26, 2019
Kathryn Elizabeth LaCroix, 98, was born March 7, 1921 in downtown Sarasota at 5 points. She was the Daughter of Carl Worth Hughes and Gladys Creole Worth Hughes and was laid to rest March 29, 2019 in Manasota Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her late husband William Jacob LaCroix and a daughter Lizabeth Ann Kierce, sons Garrett Wayne Kierce and Donald Lynn Kierce. She was a hair dresser and the owner of Kathryn's beauty salon for over 25 years and she was a lifelong resident of Sarasota for 85 years and due to health reasons had to relocate with her son Vern in Union Grove, Alabama. Survivors include a son Vern Albert Creps Jr. (Sherri) 5 Grandchildren Kevin Kierce, Hogan Kierce, Asa Kierce, Deanna Creps, Jeremy Creps and 5 Great Grandchildren and 1 more on the way. Mrs. LaCroix enjoyed dancing and traveling with her late husband Bill before his health declined. She loved dancing and visiting with her friends at the Sarasota Senior Friendship Center before her health declined and moved with her son Vern. Please make any donations in her name to the Sarasota Senior Friendship Centers.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019