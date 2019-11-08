Home

Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Kathryn M. Bastin


1927 - 2019
Kathryn M. Bastin Obituary
Bastin, Kathryn M.
Jun. 20, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2019
Kathryn M. Bastin passed away on November 6, 2019 in Sarasota at age 92. She was born in Bloomington, IN on June 20 1927 and moved to Sarasota in 1967 from Ellettsville, IN. She was a retired Real Estate Broker. She is survived her husband of 66 years, James, daughter, Linda J. Clendening (Gary) of Ellettsville IN; son, Larry L. Sims (Rita) of North Port FL.; Sister, Phyllis Shively of Crestview, FL. Also surviving are six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her father and mother and two brothers. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
