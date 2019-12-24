|
Humpert, Kathy Carol "Casey"
July 10, 1949 - Dec 19, 2019
McMinnville, TN and Nokomis, FL resident and St. Louis, MO native, Kathy Carol "Casey" Humpert, age 70, was born July 10, 1949 and died December 19, 2019 at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, TN following a sudden illness.
A retired Finance Manager from the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, she was the daughter of the late Harry Robert and Pauline Mazeanna Hallam Humpert, Sr.
She was married on March 8, 2009 to Rene Guerin. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two step-children, Veronique and Marie-Claude; sister, Linda Susan Seratti; brother, Harry Robert "Buddy" Humpert, Jr.; and niece and nephews, Marti Rai Shedron, Chad Michael Spilker, Lindsey Rene Humpert, Robert Carl Humpert, and Lauren Nicole Williams.
A memorial service will be held in St. Louis, MO.
Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by High Funeral Home, McMinnville, TN (931-473-2137).
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019