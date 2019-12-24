Home

POWERED BY

Services
High Funeral Home - MCMINNVILLE
101 College St.
McMinnville, TN 37110
(931) 473-2137
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Humpert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Carol "Casey" Humpert


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Carol "Casey" Humpert Obituary
Humpert, Kathy Carol "Casey"
July 10, 1949 - Dec 19, 2019
McMinnville, TN and Nokomis, FL resident and St. Louis, MO native, Kathy Carol "Casey" Humpert, age 70, was born July 10, 1949 and died December 19, 2019 at St. Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, TN following a sudden illness.
A retired Finance Manager from the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, she was the daughter of the late Harry Robert and Pauline Mazeanna Hallam Humpert, Sr.
She was married on March 8, 2009 to Rene Guerin. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two step-children, Veronique and Marie-Claude; sister, Linda Susan Seratti; brother, Harry Robert "Buddy" Humpert, Jr.; and niece and nephews, Marti Rai Shedron, Chad Michael Spilker, Lindsey Rene Humpert, Robert Carl Humpert, and Lauren Nicole Williams.
A memorial service will be held in St. Louis, MO.
Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by High Funeral Home, McMinnville, TN (931-473-2137).
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -