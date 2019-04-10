|
|
|
Muller, Katie
May 2, 1983 - April 1, 2019
Katie Muller, 35, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Pahokee, Florida, died on April 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on April 13, 2019, at GCFH under the full direction of Apostle I Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton, Florida 34205. 2403 14th Street West. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
