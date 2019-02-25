|
Schultz, Kay Ann
Oct 25, 1940 - Feb 22, 2019
Kay Ann Schultz, 78, a resident of Venice, FL, passed away February 22, 2019.
Born in Saginaw, MI, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Marion Carmell.
Surviving is her husband, Kenneth P. Schultz; daughters, Kimberly (Benjamin) Jessup of Middlesex, VT and Renee Schultz of San Francisco, CA; son, Michael (Wendy) Schultz of Rye, NY; grandchildren, Eva and Cyrus Jessup and Spencer and Katherine Schultz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made in Kay's memory to Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull Street, Hingham, MA 02043. www.glastonburyabbey.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019