Nissen, Kay Elaine
Oct 5, 1946 - June 4, 2019
Kay Elaine Nissen, passed away on June 4, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. She was born October 5, 1946 to Dr. Wallace E Nissen and Eleanor J Nissen in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Over the years, she lived in Denver, Colorado; Puerto Rico; Okinawa, Japan and Burke, Virginia. Kay and her husband retired to Bradenton, Florida in 2002.
Kay earned her BA dagree from the University of Colorado/Boulder and her MA from Michigan State University. She taught mathematics in Denver and Puerto Rico before joining the Department of Defense School (DoDDS) in Okinawa, Japan where she served as a teacher of mathematics and later as the Math Coordinator. In 1993, Kay moved to DoDDS headquarters in Arlington, Virginia where she again served as a Math Coordinator.
Kay is survived by her husband, John B. Shaver of Bradenton; sisters, Jane Campbell and Nancy Bennett; and a brother, Wallace Nissen and his wife Mary Nissen. Kay had three nieces and nephews.
At Kay's request there will be no services. She will be inurned privately at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019