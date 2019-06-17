|
|
|
Browning,
Kay Frances
Aug 28, 1936 - Jun 14, 2019
Kay Frances Browning, 82, of Venice, Fl., died on Jun 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm on June 19, 2019, at Colonial Baptist Church of Venice, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, Fl. 34293. Services will be held at 12:30 pm on June 19, 2019 at Colonial Baptist Church of Venice, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, Fl. 34293. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:00 am at Fern Hill Cemetery in Stuart, Fl. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 17 to June 18, 2019
Read More