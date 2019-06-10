|
Jewett, Kay
Feb 24, 1943 - Jun 9, 2019
Catherine "Kay" C. Jewett, 76, Sarasota, died June 9, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Jackson, Mich., and came to Sarasota in 1984 from Davenport, Iowa. She worked at the Golden Apple Dinner Theatre for many years as well as Kantor Eye Institute. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Jewett, in 2003. Survivors include her children, daughters Kristin Hurley of Denver and Elizabeth Dackson of Greensboro, and son Robert Jewett of Denver. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, via telephone at (800) 533-2873.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 11, 2019