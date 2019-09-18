|
|
|
Martin, Keith E.
June 4, 1938 - Sept 3, 2019
Keith E. Martin, 81, of Sarasota , Florida , formerly of Virgin Island , St. Thomas , died on Sept 3, 2019 . Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at MT. Sinai Seventh Day Adventist Church , 3620 Leonard Reid Ave. Sarasota, Fl. . Services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sarasota Seventh Day Adventist Church , 5764 Churchill Downs Rd. Interment Sarasota National Cemetery . Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota .
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019