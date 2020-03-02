|
Fugate, Keith
Aug 26, 1947 - Feb 28, 2020
Keith Fugate, 72, of Venice, Florida passed away February 28, 2020. He was born August 26, 1947 in Dayton, OH to the late Delbert and Jerlene Collins-Fugate. Keith married the love of his life, Shirley, on August 2, 1969. They shared more than 50 loving years together. He will be remembered as a loving and kind husband, "Pops," grandpa, brother, and friend.
Keith retired from National Cash Register Inc (NCR) after 37 years. He has always been a car enthusiast and as a young man he was active in drag racing. After retirement from NCR, he started his own automobile restoration business.
Survivors include his wife Shirley of Venice, two sons, Greg Fugate and wife, Emily, of Fayetteville, GA, Chris Fugate and wife, Connie, of Alpharetta, GA, brother, Mike Fugate and wife Twila of Eaton, OH, sister, Penny Kenworthy and husband Bruce of McCordsville, IN, two grandsons, Kaston Fugate of Hiram, GA and Chase Chiasson of Roswell, GA. As well as numerous family and friends. In addition to his parents Keith is preceded in death by one grandson, Garrison Fugate.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Farley Funeral Home with a funeral service following the visitation at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish rite @ www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/ways-to-give and/ or Tidewell Hospice of Venice @ https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020