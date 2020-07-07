Brown, Keith J.
Jan 6, 1972 - Jul 3, 2020
Keith J. Brown, 48, of Bradenton, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and encouragement during this most difficult time. He was blessed to have a network of loving family, amazing friends and supportive business associates. His career was dedicated to the spirit and wine industry.
He is survived by his partner, Dawn L. Bennett; father, James F. Brown; mother, Andrea C. Brown; brother, Christopher E. Brown; sister-in-law, Kathleen E. Brown; niece, Emma C. Brown; "his little guy", Lucas Trimarco and his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Charles E. Brown and Catherine W. Blair; his maternal grandparents, John F. and Cherie F. Clark and an uncle. There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in his name may donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of choice
