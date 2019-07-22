Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Keith Lee Cleveland Obituary
Cleveland, Keith Lee
January 1, 1945 - July 22, 2019
Keith Lee Cleveland, 74, of Port Charlotte, FL, died on July 22, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 2nd, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3rd at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Funeral arrangements by: Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 26, 2019
