Minton, Keith
Dec 6, 1950 - Dec 3, 2019
Keith Minton passed away on December 3rd surrounded by family and friends who loved him deeply.
Keith was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 6, 1950. His big dreams took him from his small hometown, and he traveled the world doing what he loved- playing music, telling jokes, and taking everyone along for the ride. The world was his home, and everyone he met was his neighbor. There was no one quite like Keith; he was a man who knew how to love life.
Keith had a family as big as his heart. He is survived by his loving wife, Marghuerita, his children Jamie and Jonathan, their spouses Jeff and Tia, former wife and friend Janet, and the greatest joys of his life, grandchildren Addison, Max, and Carter. He is also survived by his stepchildren Ondria, Nadia, and Thomas, and step grandchildren Ryleigh and Brynna.
Keith's memorial will be on December 14th at the Sarasota Garden Club from 2:30 – 4:30. Guests are encouraged to share stories and memories to commemorate the full life that Keith lived. Please come in attire that is as casual and colorful as he was. As always, the more the merrier.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019