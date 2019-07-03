|
|
Murphy, Kelly C.
July 21, 1970 - June 23, 2019
Kelly Cullen Murphy, 48, passed away on June 23, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital after a three-month illness. He is survived by his wife Hanna, his daughter Sophia, and two sons Zachary and Connor. Also surviving are his father Patrick Murphy, his mother Sharon Lord, two sisters Kerry Rowell and Tracy Murphy, and two nephews Caleb and Spencer Rowell.
Kelly was born and grew up in Sarasota, Florida, where he graduated from Sarasota High School and later studied computer programming at Manatee Community College. Kelly worked as a programmer, completing a number of challenging projects for several employers. Kelly's family is particularly grateful for the kindness and concern shown by his most recent employer Bruce Romanello and all of his consulting firm colleagues.
To honor Kelly as a devoted father and loving friend to all who knew him, there will be an informal celebration of life at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 13. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in remembrance of Kelly be sent to The Marfan Foundation (www.marfan.org).
Published in Herald Tribune from July 3 to July 13, 2019