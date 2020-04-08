|
|
Oberg, Ken George, JR.
Jan 11,1945 - Mar 18, 2020
Ken passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Nancy S. Oberg, children Stephanie P. Norwood of Waianae, HI, Ken G. Oberg, III of Katy, TX and Jessica A. Oberg of Portland, OR. Also, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Born in Sarasota, Ken attended the University of Richmond in VA. While there he was a ROTC member. After graduation, he served on active duty as the Aide-de-Camp for the commanding general of the Signal School at Ft. Monmouth, NJ. After his military service Ken pursued a career in accounting, working for C&P of WVA, AT&T in NYC, C&P of VA and Bell Atlantic. Ken was an avid golfer, tireless volunteer for the Lutheran Church and enjoyed both indoor and outdoor home projects. Beloved by his family, he will be greatly missed. Burial ceremony will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020