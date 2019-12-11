|
|
Burchmore, Kenneth
Jan 22, 1929 - Dec 9, 2019
Kenneth (Ken) George Burchmore of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family at the age of 90. Ken was born in Bexley, (a suburb of Sydney), NSW, Australia to John Thomas and Jean Alveen Burchmore. Ken was married for almost 60 years to Marjorie Lee (Smith) of Ursa, IL, and was the father of John David (Jayne) and Bruce Kenneth (Jennifer), grandfather of Alexa Lee and John Taylor and brother of Noel William and the late John Robert of Sydney.
Ken was educated at Sydney Technical High School and NSW Institute of Technology, and was an accomplished marksman, joining the Australian national rifle team at the 1956 Olympics held in Melbourne. He began his career in glass manufacture, which took him to Bangkok, Thailand where he met Marje on a blind date. They married and had two sons before returning to Australia, soon emigrating to Canada and finally the USA where he eventually became a citizen.
After retiring to Sarasota, Ken owned a small business for many years. He loved to play golf and bridge at TPC Prestancia where he formed many close friendships.
In accordance with Ken's wishes, there will be no service, but his ashes will repose in the rose garden at St. Leonard's: the church of his Burchmore ancestors in Flamstead, Hertfordshire, England. He will also be remembered at the Burchmore family plot in Sydney, Australia and at the Smith family plot in Ursa, IL.
Memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice or the Salvation Army.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019