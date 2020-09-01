Sula, Kenneth C.Dec 2, 1942 - Aug 27, 2020Kenneth C. Sula, age 77, of Venice, Florida, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. Ken had been a resident of Venice for 39 years. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Laura (Ed) Cahill and two sons, Dan & Steven. Ken is also survived by his four grandchildren, Christopher Cahill, Nicole (Kevin) Hoar, Brittany Sula and Morgan Sula. Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.