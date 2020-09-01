1/
Kenneth C. Sula
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sula, Kenneth C.
Dec 2, 1942 - Aug 27, 2020
Kenneth C. Sula, age 77, of Venice, Florida, passed away on August 27, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. Ken had been a resident of Venice for 39 years. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Laura (Ed) Cahill and two sons, Dan & Steven. Ken is also survived by his four grandchildren, Christopher Cahill, Nicole (Kevin) Hoar, Brittany Sula and Morgan Sula. Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved