Terryberry, Kenneth C.
Jun 17, 1935 - Nov 14, 2020
Kenneth C. Terryberry is survived by his loving wife of thirty-three years Betty Lee Terryberry, his daughter Joy Hiler (Donald), stepsons Dr. Paul A. Cimbala (Dr. Elizabeth C. Vozzola), Rev. Dr. Edward G. Cimbala, and his son-in-law Curtis Higgs, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ken was predeceased by his daughter Nina Higgs and his step-daughter Geral Lee Cimbala.
Ken was born June 17, 1935 and spent the first seventeen years of his life in the Seneca Finger Lakes area in upstate New York. At seventeen he joined the United States Navy and remained on active duty for 25 years retiring in 1977 as CWO4. During his naval career, he served on eight ships. He also spent three years in Texas as a Navy Recruiter and one year in Vietnam (Mekong Delta, Aug. 68-Aug.69), during which he earned his highest Military Award, the Bronze Star W/Combat. Ken worked for thirteen years at Transamerica Delaval as Service Manager and retired in 1990.
In July 1990 Ken and Betty moved to Bradenton, Florida, and continued a wonderful life.
Ken was active in many organizations including the Knights of Columbus and many Masonic groups. He was president of the Manatee Shrine Club in 1994 and Potentate of the Sarasota Shrine Club in 1998. He was a parishioner of St. Therese Byzantine Catholic Church, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Ken was always most proud of his twenty-five years that he spent serving his beloved country!
In lieu of flowers, we know Ken would appreciate donations to Shriners' Children's hospital or St. Therese Byzantine Catholic Church, causes near and dear to his heart.
A graveside service with military honors will be Tuesday, 11/24/20, 1:00PM at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com
.