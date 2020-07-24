Conlow, Kenneth

Kenneth Conlow Sr. shuffled off this mortal coil on July 21, 2020 at the ripe age of 84. We suspect he may have done this to avoid explaining how he nearly sunk his newly acquired speed boat on its maiden voyage to Venice Bay last month.

Ken leaves behind two children, one grandchild, his sister, and the congealed meats industry. Sadly, he may have been the last true purveyor of Scrapple, whose profits will undeniably take a heavy loss with his passing.

Ken had a love for his family and his main squeeze Bette "Big Bear" Conlow, with whom he carried on with for 54 years.

Born in Philadelphia, P.A. on November 2, 1935, to Cholly and Margarite Conlow, two pillars of their community and traveling ne'er-do-wells. He learned to cherish his parents and siblings by leaving home before finishing high school, enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. in 1952. He served in Guantanamo Cuba as a Coxswain and Prisoner Chaser. He would have attained the rank of Sergeant, except that he didn't, due to several unfortunate circumstances - which he invariably found himself in – due to his quick wit and his loose association with the rules.

In his early years, he chose the life of a traveling salesman, driving across the great United States in weathered vehicles, honing the complex skill of skipping rest stops over great distances. To this day, he has never explained how he was able to achieve this, though his family members recount finding plastic bottles containing an odorous yellow liquid in the back seat of his cars.

In 1971 he purchased a home with his long-suffering wife in Pine Beach, New Jersey. There he finished raising two fine upstanding children: Michael and Kenneth Conlow Jr. He lived in that home among friends and family for nearly 40 years, until he and Bette decided they were sick of the cold, and would rather skip the winters entirely. They split N.J., and made a new home on the Gulf Shore of Florida in the town of Venice, Florida. His beloved wife, and adversary, passed in 2016 with him by her side.

Before passing Ken forged a trail of laughter, compassion, joy, and inappropriate social media postings, for which he was banned repeatedly. He took great pride in this.

Cremation will take place at the earliest of conveniences and his ashes will be kept in a plastic Skippy peanut butter jar. We do this at his request, which he has repeatedly reminded his son Michael to carry out since he was eight years old.

Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate the life of Ken in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be appropriate.

He will be greatly missed by friends, family and anyone he crossed paths with.



