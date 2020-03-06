|
|
Seeger, Kenneth David
May 10, 1927 - Mar 4, 2020
Kenneth David Seeger 92 of Sarasota, Florida, died on Mar 4, 2020. Ken was born in Bronx, NY to the late David and Julia Seeger and spent most of his childhood in Mount Vernon, NY. Ken graduated from University of Michigan and received his Masters at Columbia University. Ken served in the Navy and received the Victory Medal and American Theater for Service in the Pacific during WWII. Ken spent his entire career working for Exxon beginning in 1955 in New York city and working in various locations throughout South America, New Jersey, Texas and throughout Europe with his last position working as Senior Vice President of Esso Norge in Oslo, Norway. He was passionate about sports, playing competitive tennis in his youth winning State division awards and in his later years a strong golf player, winning many tournaments at TPC Prestancia in Sarasota, FL and the proud accomplishment of having 3 holes in 1. Also a devoted sports fan never missing a University of Michigan football game nor NY Giants football game. Ken has been married for 62 years to his loving wife Inez Seeger and together they had two children. Ken is survived by his son Kevin Seeger, daughter-in-law Marie Seeger, daughter, Leila Conners and son-in-law Matt Conners. 4 grandchildren, Kevin Seeger, Kyle Seeger, Brent Conners and Morgan Almeida and 5 great grandchildren.He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:30 AM at St. Thomas More Church, Sarasota, FL. With reception following at Toale Brothers Gulf Gate Chapel 6903 S. Tamiami Trail Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020