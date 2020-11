Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorfmeyer, Kenneth

Jun 16, 1964 - Nov 06, 2020

Survived by wife Cari, daughter Janel(Bryon), mother Sharon and additional family from up north. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorial contributions. Please send to Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton, Fl.



