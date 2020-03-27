|
Colglazier, Kenneth E.
May 29, 1930 - Mar 23, 2020
Kenneth E Colglazier was born in Chanute, Kansas on 5/29/1930 to Clarence and Florence (Brewer) Colglazier. He died at home on 3/23/20 surrounded by his loving family.
He graduated from Columbus Junction H.S. in Iowa and received a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Education from Iowa State University. He married Joanne Kennedy in 1951. He served in US Army as a Second Lieutenant in Field Artillery.
Kenneth was a member of St. Martha Roman Catholic Church in Sarasota. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 62 years and was a former Grand Knight.
Ken had a varied career history including teaching vocational agriculture at high school and college levels. He sold Farm Bureau Insurance, served as Feed Specialist for tri-state area FS Services. Inc. He managed a county Farmers Cooperative and owned/managed a mobile home park.
Kenneth and Joanne retired to Winter Haven Florida in 1995. He has lived in Sarasota since 2013.
He is predeceased by his son Michael, and grandsons Travis Fricke and Kristopher Colglazier. Kenneth is survived by his wife Joanne of Sarasota, son Jeffrey (wife Marti) of Conyers Georgia, daughter Debra Fricke (husband Martin) of Sarasota, son Patrick (wife Janice) of Wauchula FL, son Bradley (wife Dora) of Sarasota, and son Joseph (wife Michelle) of Windsor Locks CT, 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a brother Thomas of Raleigh, NC, two nephews, and one niece.
A funeral mass celebrated at St. Martha's was officiated by the Very Reverend Fausto Stampiglia on 3/25/20. Cremation is being handled by Toale Brothers in Sarasota. Memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus, Assembly 167, Sarasota FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020