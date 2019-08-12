Home

Griffith Cline Funeral Home
720 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-1011
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
4030 Manatee Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL
Kenneth E. Platt


1940 - 2019
Kenneth E. Platt Obituary
Platt, Kenneth E.
Aug. 17, 1940 - Aug. 1, 2019
Ken was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan and grew up in Freeland, Michigan. He went to work for General Motors after graduation from Saginaw and retired in 1997 after 38 years, 4 years of which he spent in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Gretchen Rush in 1985 and immediately became a stepfather to 1 daughter, Mary Conner, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Lago, and a brother, Ronald Platt, and several nieces and nephews.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or to Christ Episcopal Church. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019
