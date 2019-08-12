|
|
Platt, Kenneth E.
Aug. 17, 1940 - Aug. 1, 2019
Ken was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan and grew up in Freeland, Michigan. He went to work for General Motors after graduation from Saginaw and retired in 1997 after 38 years, 4 years of which he spent in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Gretchen Rush in 1985 and immediately became a stepfather to 1 daughter, Mary Conner, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Lago, and a brother, Ronald Platt, and several nieces and nephews.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or to Christ Episcopal Church. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019