|
|
Weaver Jr., Kenneth E.
Mar 3, 1943 - Nov 19, 2019
Kenneth E. Weaver, Jr., age 76 of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Ken graduated from Ohio University in 1965 with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked at Delco Remy in Anderson, Indiana for 33 years. As an executive, he rose through the ranks to plant manager. Ken loved hosting family gatherings, boating at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, sports of all types, NASCAR, and Judge Judy.
Ken is survived by his wife of 24 years: Marcia (Hohler) Weaver; children: Brad (Linda) Weaver of Crawfordsville, Indiana, Ray Weaver of Dedham, Massachusetts; grandchildren: Richelle (Dan) Jeffries, Rick (Brianne) Pack, Megan (Tim) Hoffman, Marissa (Nikki) Reinstein, Hayden Weaver, Casey Weaver; great-grandchildren Caitlin, Caroline, Emma, Ellie, Wes, Cameron; sibling Cheryl (Bob) Gustafson; in-laws Barb Weaver, Julie Weaver, Joyce Callaway, Karen (Bud) Greene, Pattie Coy, Susan Hohler, Craig (Lauri) Hohler, Christine Czapleski; precious neighborhood friend Hannah, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Norma Weaver, mother- and father-in-law Paul and Mary Louise Hohler; and brothers: Jerry, JD, and Steven Weaver; and brother-in-law Thomas Hohler.
Funeral Services will be held at 9:30am on Monday, December 16 at Our Lady of the Angels (12905 E State Rd 70, Lakewood Ranch). The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home (1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to or the building fund at Our Lady of the Angels. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bradenton-fl/kenneth-weaver-8934075.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8, 2019