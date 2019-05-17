|
Porvaznik, Kenneth G.
June 21, 1947 - May 9, 2019
Kenneth George Porvaznik, 71, of Venice passed away on May 9, 2019.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on June 21, 1947. He was the son of John M. and Anna Porvaznik that proceeded him in death. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Rita Porvaznik, brother John M. Porvaznik of Venice, daughters, Tracy Porvaznik of Port Charlotte, and Carrie A. Porvaznik-Meredith of Scranton, PA; grandchildren, Devon Porvaznik and Mia Meredith of Scranton, PA; Stepchildren, Gina Regalado and Paul Metivier, grandchildren, Anthony, Paul, Alexander and Isabella.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel – 140 East Venice Avenue.
A service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM Sarasota National Cemetery - 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
