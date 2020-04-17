|
|
Rice, Kenneth H.
May 2, 1939 - Apr 5, 2020
Kenneth H. Rice, Sarasota, FL, Born 5/2/39 to Margaret and George Rice in Evergreen Park, IL passed away 4/5/20 of pneumonia. Originally moving to Sarasota with his family in 1959, while still attending and graduating from Southern Illinois University in l962, Ken began a 6-year stint in the Air Force Reserves in the Chicago area. He then worked for AAA and Follett Publishing Co in his love of maps. Ken and wife and childrenmoved back to Sarasota in 1984 where he began a 3l year career in the home security field (Westec and Leader) before retiring in 2015. Ken, also known as Papa Smurf, enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, anything geographical (college major) sending in Publishers CH sweepstakes for over 53 years, and watching any and all Chicago sports teams—go Bears! Religion and his relationship with God was a huge part of his life—he was always ready to help out his church and community in any capacity. We can't imagine a man being more loved by his family and friends than Ken was. He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Susan, his daughter and son-in-law Carol and Daryl Care, his son Steven, his grandson Chris Preston, his sister, Fay Rice (Geoff Morris), his dear buddy Sylvester the cat, all living in Sarasota, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was loved by all and considered a second father to many and will be missed by many more. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020