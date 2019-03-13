|
|
Hady, Kenneth
Sept 2, 1929 - Mar 7, 2019
Hady, Kenneth (89) passed away March 7, 2019 in Bradenton, Fl.
He was born on September 2, 1929 in Pittsburgh, PA. At the age of 13 he and his family moved to Detroit, MI where he attended Chadsey H.S., Wayne County Comm College, and Wayne State University. He married his beautiful wife Norma in 1950, and served in the U.S. Air Force 1950-1953 in Japan and Korea.
He retired as Detroit Police Commander in 1984. After moving to Bradenton, FL, he worked for the Red Cross as Director of Disaster Management, and later as security director of Ringling Museum before moving to Englewood, Fl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, his parents, Anna and James Hady, brothers Albert and James. Survivors are son, Mark, daughter, Michele Timms, grandchildren Julie, Ken, Lindsay, Kari, and Marie, great grandchildren Jacob, Ella, Noah, Leighton, Blake, Adalyn, Tripp, and Jonathan. Ken loved life, his family, and was proud to be an American. He was a member of the American Legion Post 113 and the Englewood Elks. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019