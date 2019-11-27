|
|
Hine, Kenneth
Jun 14, 1932 - Nov 13, 2019
Kenneth (Ken) Hine was born June 14, 1932. He died November 13, 2019 from COPD at Glenridge at age 87. He was predeceased by his wife Betty (2010) and his daughter, Linda Dragin (2000).
After a career in Leesburg, Florida as the owner of Ken Hine Chrysler-Plymouth, he joined the American Hotel and Lodging Association. He rose to the position of President and CEO and moved to New York City. He later relocated the association to Washington, DC. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Sarasota, Florida in 2005.
He is survived by his daughter, Debby Frye, granddaughters Kristen Vreeland (Chris) and Katie May (Bo). He is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Cierra, Paige, Chloe, Ciara and Sean. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Esthus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Trinity, MCC, 7225 Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34243 or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019