Kenneth Howen
1932 - 2020
Howen, Kenneth
Feb 28, 1932 - Sep 12, 2020
Kenneth Steele Howen, born Feb. 28, 1932, deceased Sep. 12, 2020. Ken was a veteran in the U.S. Army and a member of IBEW union local 176, Joliet IL. Married to his wife Carroll of 67 years, they had 2 children Denise Benedik, spouse Gary and Keith Howen, spouse Toni Howen. Ken is survived by his grandsons Martin and Alex, Will and Joshua Howen and had 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements to be made by Jennings Funeral Home.
A Memorial will be scheduled at a future date. It is requested that donations may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Florida.



Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Memories & Condolences
