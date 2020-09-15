Howen, KennethFeb 28, 1932 - Sep 12, 2020Kenneth Steele Howen, born Feb. 28, 1932, deceased Sep. 12, 2020. Ken was a veteran in the U.S. Army and a member of IBEW union local 176, Joliet IL. Married to his wife Carroll of 67 years, they had 2 children Denise Benedik, spouse Gary and Keith Howen, spouse Toni Howen. Ken is survived by his grandsons Martin and Alex, Will and Joshua Howen and had 6 great grandchildren. Arrangements to be made by Jennings Funeral Home.A Memorial will be scheduled at a future date. It is requested that donations may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Florida.