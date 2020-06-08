Schickel, Kenneth J.
Oct 02, 1938 - Jun 04, 2020
Kenneth J. Schickel, 81, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. He is survived by his spouse, Judith Pinnick Schickel; sons, Kenneth Christopher (Michelle), James Terrence (Julie), and John Schickel; daughters, Lynne Schickel Yander and Leslie Schickel Routh, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Burial in St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery in Floyd Knobs, IN.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.