Johansson, Kenneth
April 22, 1928 - November 25, 2019
Kenneth Nils Johansson, 91, formerly of the NH Monadnock region, and Sarasota, FL, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, at the VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Aho Johansson; daughters, Rebecca Johansson and Jennifer Johansson of Houston; son, Clay Johansson of St. Peters, Mo.; and two brothers, Ted Johansson of Massachusetts and Christopher Johansson of Idaho. Survivors also include son-in-law Ronald Walker, daughter-in-law Nancy Johansson, grandchildren Megan, Kelsey, Keely and Boyce, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Nils Johansson, grandson Aaron, and younger brother, Eric.
Mr. Johansson was born in Gloucester, Mass. His parents were Kenneth W. Johansson and Elma E. Johansson of Dublin, NH and New Port Richey, FL. He served in the U.S. Navy during the World War II era in the Pacific theater. He and fellow sailors observed early nuclear bomb tests in the South Pacific.
Mr. Johansson had a successful career in the automotive industry and was co-owner with his wife, Virginia, of Coast Automotive Equipment in Sarasota, FL for more than 25 years.
Mr. Johansson was a devout Christian of great spiritual faith, offering his Christian testimony at every opportunity; many were brought to Christ by his dedicated influence.
His memorial service will be held in New Hampshire at a future date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019