Kemski, Kenneth
Jun 30,1946 - Apr 27, 2020
On Monday April 27, 2020 Kenneth Kemski, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 73.
Ken was born in Chicago, IL to Theodore and Joan (Kucz) Kemski. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb IL in 1969.
On April 1, 1969 he married the love of life Barbara Kemper and together they had a daughter, Kristin.
Ken began his career as Director of Engineering for several companies before he and Barbara started their own business, Diamondback Electronics in 1973.
In June of 1979 they moved their family and business to Sarasota, FL.
Ken had many passions throughout his life and embraced each one completely. His many interests included playing guitar, building audio speakers and amplfiers, woodworking, fishing, amateur radio, building and restoring two antique cars, painting, photography, metal detecting, kayak building, RC aircraft building, metal machining, earning his private pilot's license and flying his own plane.
He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was thrilled when they won the World Series.
Ken is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter Kristin (Scott) grandsons Kevin and Kyle.
No memorial service will be held at this time.
Services provided by Jennings Funeral Home and Crematory.
Contributions may be made in Ken's memory to the American Diabetes Assoc or National Kidney Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 17, 2020.