Kenneth Kevin Lampkin
1962 - 2020
Lampkin, Kenneth Kevin
Jan 26, 1962 - May 11, 2020
Kenneth Kevin Lampkin, 58, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 11, 2020. on Visitation: 6-8pm Friday@ Chandler's Funeral Home at Services will be Private. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
Service
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
