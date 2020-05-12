Or Copy this URL to Share

Lampkin, Kenneth Kevin

Jan 26, 1962 - May 11, 2020

Kenneth Kevin Lampkin, 58, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 11, 2020. on Visitation: 6-8pm Friday@ Chandler's Funeral Home at Services will be Private. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



