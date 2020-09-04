Sosville, Kenneth LeeDec 10, 1952 - Jun 30, 2020Kenneth Lee Sosville, 67 of Bradenton, passed away June 30, 2020. Born in Fort Hood, TX to the late Glenford and Margaret Sosville on December 10, 1952.Survived by wife Jacqueline, children Rene' (Tommy) Kelly, Angie (Scott) Wilson. Grandchildren Robert, Dillion (Brittany), Kira and Wesley and Great Granddaughter Emma. Also survived by sisters, Sandee, Paula and Sheen all of Bradenton.A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home at mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Avenue East, Ellenton. The family will receive friends and family at 6:30PM with services beginning at 7:30PM.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to F.E.L.T. (Feeding Empty Little Tummies) or North River Care Pregnancy Center.Arrangements entrusted to Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park 1400 36th Ave E., Ellenton, FL., 34222