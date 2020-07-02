Myers, Kenneth N.

Jan 22, 1932 - Jun 4, 2020

Kenneth N. Myers, a resident of Sunnyside Village in Sarasota, FL, died June 4. He was 88. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcia, son David, of St. Petersburg, FL, nephews Paul Myers and John Myers, of Columbia, SC., and brother-in-law William Neil, of Pittsburgh. Also, son-in-law James Andrus, of Concord, NH, and three granddaughters – Sarah Andrus-Vaidya (Ruk), of New York City, NY, Gretchen Andrus Andrew (Chris), of Los Angeles, CA, and Claire Andrus, of Portland, OR. He was predeceased by his daughter Ann Myers Andrus, of Bow, NH, his parents Rebecca and Eric Myers, of Lockport NY, and his brother, Eric and sister-in-law Kay, of Durham, NC. Born January 22, 1932, in Buffalo, he was raised in Lockport, New York. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1949 and served during the Korean War in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. Following his service, he attended Alfred University graduating in 1957. He joined the American Bridge Division of United States Steel Corporation (USS) in Pittsburgh. He married his wife in 1959, and they went to live in Minneapolis. During the next several years, they moved to Yardley, PA, across the Delaware River from Trenton, NJ, where he was transferred by USS, and back to Pittsburgh where the family lived in Pleasant Hills. He worked at the USS corporate data processing center. He left USS to join Ernst & Ernst (now Ernst & Whinney) in Cleveland. A few years later, the family returned to Pittsburgh and lived in Ben Avon Heights. In 1975, he formed his consulting firm K.N. Myers & Associates. Also, during this time, he taught seminars for Battelle Institute and the American Management Association and published three books on disaster recovery planning for computer systems. Later, he and Marcia moved to Bay Ridge in Annapolis, Maryland, where he retired from his business in 2005. That same year, the couple moved to Sarasota at The Landings where Ken served on the board of directors. They lived there until 2019 when Sunnyside Village became their home. He was a member of Church of the Palms, Tatum Ridge Men's Golf Group, and a volunteer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. With a memorial service not possible at this time, please consider a donation to Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239, or Tidewell Hospice, 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.





