Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Lewis


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth R. Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Kenneth R.
May 20, 1944 - Jan. 16, 2020
Kenneth R. Lewis of Sarasota passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 at age 75 after courageously battling an acute illness. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loving wife of 41 years, Kathleen Lewis and his three children Mark (Laurie) Lewis, Tracy (Anthony) Engel, and Jeffrey (Julie) Lewis. Ken is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren Abby, Paige, Sarah, Kyle, Madison, Nathan, Cameron, Victoria, Danielle, Lillyonna and Jaxon. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 7th at 2pm in the Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Download Now