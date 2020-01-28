|
Lewis, Kenneth R.
May 20, 1944 - Jan. 16, 2020
Kenneth R. Lewis of Sarasota passed away on Thursday January 16, 2020 at age 75 after courageously battling an acute illness. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loving wife of 41 years, Kathleen Lewis and his three children Mark (Laurie) Lewis, Tracy (Anthony) Engel, and Jeffrey (Julie) Lewis. Ken is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren Abby, Paige, Sarah, Kyle, Madison, Nathan, Cameron, Victoria, Danielle, Lillyonna and Jaxon. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, February 7th at 2pm in the Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020