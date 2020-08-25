1/1
Kenneth Ray Davis
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, KENNETH RAY
JUN 12, 1951 - AUG 21, 2020
A love story that began at Riverview High School in 1967 has come to an end. Ken succumbed to end-stage COPD on Friday, August 21.
Ken and Patch enjoyed taking Caribbean vacations, spending summer weekends at Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, belonging to several motorcycle rights organizations, riding their four successive Harley-Davidsons, and belonging to the Audubon Society. Until Ken became ill in early 2019, they were known as the old couple who walked Siesta Beach each morning picking up the plastics and litter.
Ken took early retirement from the Postal Service at age 52, in 2003. He lost over 100 pounds in 2009. He and Patch walked several miles each morning, something they were able to enjoy together for ten years.
Ken loved his home on the Phillippi Creek, his motorcycles, Wendy's chili, his pet parrot "Bob", and his life partner and best friend, his wife of over 49 years, Patch Davis.
Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Because of the virus, service is private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sarasota Audubon Society www.sarasotaaudubon.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved