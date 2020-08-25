DAVIS, KENNETH RAY
JUN 12, 1951 - AUG 21, 2020
A love story that began at Riverview High School in 1967 has come to an end. Ken succumbed to end-stage COPD on Friday, August 21.
Ken and Patch enjoyed taking Caribbean vacations, spending summer weekends at Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, belonging to several motorcycle rights organizations, riding their four successive Harley-Davidsons, and belonging to the Audubon Society. Until Ken became ill in early 2019, they were known as the old couple who walked Siesta Beach each morning picking up the plastics and litter.
Ken took early retirement from the Postal Service at age 52, in 2003. He lost over 100 pounds in 2009. He and Patch walked several miles each morning, something they were able to enjoy together for ten years.
Ken loved his home on the Phillippi Creek, his motorcycles, Wendy's chili, his pet parrot "Bob", and his life partner and best friend, his wife of over 49 years, Patch Davis.
Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Because of the virus, service is private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Sarasota Audubon Society www.sarasotaaudubon.org
.