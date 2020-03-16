|
Twigg, Kenneth
Jan. 2, 1931 - Feb. 9, 2020
Kenneth W. Twigg died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb 9,2020. He was born on the family farm in Hillsborough Ore on Jan 2,1931. He served as a 1st lieutenant in the US army during the Korean war and afterward earned his masters degree at Oregon State University. Ken rose through the ranks of Pfizer pharmaceutical and retired in 1992. He moved to the Plantation G&CC in Venice and became an avid golfer. Ken and Beth loved traveling for months at a time in their RV and were married for almost 67 years. He was a wonderful husband and father whom his family will always cherish. He is survived by his wife Beth, children Jeff (Cyndi), Sandra Lewis, and Susan Bohman. Sadly his son Craig (Cindy) passed days after him. Ken was adored by his 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. His burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at the Plantation G&CC March 23rd from 2 to 4. A special thanks to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020