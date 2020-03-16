Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Twigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Twigg


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Twigg Obituary
Twigg, Kenneth
Jan. 2, 1931 - Feb. 9, 2020
Kenneth W. Twigg died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb 9,2020. He was born on the family farm in Hillsborough Ore on Jan 2,1931. He served as a 1st lieutenant in the US army during the Korean war and afterward earned his masters degree at Oregon State University. Ken rose through the ranks of Pfizer pharmaceutical and retired in 1992. He moved to the Plantation G&CC in Venice and became an avid golfer. Ken and Beth loved traveling for months at a time in their RV and were married for almost 67 years. He was a wonderful husband and father whom his family will always cherish. He is survived by his wife Beth, children Jeff (Cyndi), Sandra Lewis, and Susan Bohman. Sadly his son Craig (Cindy) passed days after him. Ken was adored by his 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. His burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at the Plantation G&CC March 23rd from 2 to 4. A special thanks to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -